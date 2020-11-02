SOUTH KINGSTOWN — When voters cast their ballots this year, they’ll be weighing in on a $6.5 million bond question. If approved, these funds would address road paving and safety projects, improvements to the town’s emergency communications systems and recreational facilities.
The vast majority of these funds, $3.5 million, would go toward the construction and maintenance of an additional 350 feet of sea wall along Matunuck Beach Road. This part of the larger capital improvement plan is “shovel ready” with all the regulatory permits in hand, which could potentially allow the construction to begin before the end of the year.
This project has been pursued with some sense of urgency, with hopes of combating the ongoing shoreline erosion issue in Matunuck. As Town Manager Robert Zarnetske and other town officials have said in past meetings, the project is also a matter of public safety. According to Zarnetske, one strong storm, pounding the coastline along Matunuck Beach Road is all it would take for hundreds of community members to be shut out from the area’s only access road.
If the bond does pass, the wall extension will likely not be completed until fall of 2021, since summer tourism will halt any construction from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
In the chance that the town can secure any alternate funding for this project, any excess bond funds will be put toward an alternate town or roads program.
Another $350,000 of these funds would be put toward additional, community-wide traffic signage and pedestrian/bicyclist improvements. If the $6.5 million bond is improved by the voters, a traffic calming study, to be conducted this winter, would determine what measures can be put in place and where.
Another major expense that would be undertaken as part of the bond question is $2.2 million for communication infrastructure improvements.
Earlier this year, before he retired, Police Chief Joseph Geaber Jr. informed the town council of the department’s need for improvements to its computer systems and tele-communication systems.
In January, Zarnetske warned that the public safety radio network system was not adequate, and that coverage, especially in the southwest corner of town, was not good.
“We have emergency personnel — firefighters, police and EMTs — who go into buildings and cannot speak to the command outside of the building,” Zarnetske said in January. “We have public safety officials who go into a building and are blind to the world.”
The current radio network is so sensitive that “obstructions” easily fracture the system. Officers have walked into pine groves and lost signals.
Originally, the town had anticipated an even higher cost to create a town-wide radio system that would service the town’s police and emergency medical services departments and volunteer fire districts.
The town engaged a communications engineering firm to develop a more robust communication infrastructure network that will provide adequate coverage, according to the town’s voter information guide. These improvements will lend itself to better reliability and signal penetration throughout the community.
If the bond is approved, the town hopes to award a bid in December.
Although not as sizable, if the bond passes, remaining funds will be directed toward three different recreational improvement projects.
The first, which would include construction of a new restroom and concessions building at Old Mountain Field, would run the town $300,000.The second, improvements at Marina Park and the third, improvements at the town beach, would each cost $75,000.
The current restrooms and concession stand at Town Farm Park, South Kingstown’s oldest park and one of the most actively used recreation areas in town, are inadequate for the volume of activity that occurs there.
This project was previously submitted to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management’s Recreational Development Grant Funding program, however, it was not selected.
Improvements at Marina Park, for the tune of $75,000 would entail a complete rehabilitation of the boat ramp. Because of its high volume of use, this project is noted by the Waterfront Advisory Commission as a high priority.
Improvements to the town beach, to the tune of $75,000, would support ongoing maintenance and mitigation efforts to address the impact of erosion in Matunuck.
“The funding will support the Beach Improvement Plan and will accelerate pavilion/structural repairs, sand replenishment, and repair/replacement of playground equipment,” according to the official information guide.
