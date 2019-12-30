Local woman recognized with 2019 STEM Diversity Leadership award
NARRAGANSETT — A Narragansett resident has been recognized on a national level for her efforts to face issues and challenges associated with underrepresented people of color entering, persisting, and finding success in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.
In October, Catalina Martinez accepted the 2019 Women of Color in STEM Diversity Leadership in Government Award at the Women of Color in STEM conference in Detroit. She was one of six National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to be recognized this year.
Martinez joined NOAA in 2002 as a Knauss Marine Policy Fellow supporting ocean exploration and research. Eighteen years later, she is now the regional program manager for NOAA’s Office of Ocean Exploration and Research and manages key partnerships at the University of Rhode Island (URI) associated with a telepresence-enabled ship-based ocean exploration program.
This unique program evolved over many years of collaborative efforts between OER, URI, and the Ocean Exploration Trust, culminating in URI being awarded the NOAA Cooperative Institute for Ocean Exploration in 2019.
Although she’s had a very successful career, Martinez isn’t quite sure what sparked her interest in the STEM field.
“Somehow, growing up in an urban community in Providence, Rhode Island, without proper science instruction in school, I was always fascinated by nature and by any and all water bodies — even puddles,” she said. “I wanted to know what creatures lived in them and what the bottom looked like, so maybe my career path was inevitable.”
At some point, Martinez began to explore the Rhode Island coastline on her own and in her early 20s she learned how to SCUBA dive. She’s been in love with the ocean ever since.
The road to get where she is today wasn’t easy, though. In high school, Martinez had to drop out to help support herself and her family.
But she knew education was a key to expanding her opportunities. After she achieved her GED and Associates Degree from New England Institute of Technology, Catalina helped start the Urban Collaborative Accelerated Program (UCAP), a school for at-risk middle school youth in Providence, the beginning of a career-long commitment to serving as an advocate and mentor to others with similar backgrounds.
“After chipping away at an undergraduate degree for many years while working multiple jobs to make ends meet, I finally got to a place where I could attend a four-year university full-time,” she said. “I was determined to learn as much as I could about the ocean, and all the weird and wonderful creatures that existed within it.”
“I didn’t consider a practical application for studying ocean science at that point, but there were a few key mentors and experiences that really paved the way for my decision to go on to graduate school and study oceanography — and I’m glad I did,” she added.
The best part of her career with NOAA, Martinez said, has been participating in the evolution of a brand new, exciting office within a federal agency that has a mission she truly believes in.
For up and coming professionals in the STEM fields, Martinez has a few key pieces of advice.
The first is to “never limit your vision of who you can become or where you belong based on who and what you see around you today — or on the perception of others.”
You’ll have to be prepared to work hard to meet your goals, she said, and self advocate and seek opportunities along the way. During this time, she also recommends the importance of developing strong communication skills and learning to work with people from all walks of life.
“Surround yourself with good people you trust who are going to champion you,” Martinez said, “and always be intentional about championing others yourself.”
Matinez practices what she preaches. In order to better help others, she earned a diversity professional certificate through Diversity Training University International. This certificate formalized what she had been doing for years – giving talks about her own experience, leading workshops on the challenges underrepresented minorities face in STEM fields, and supporting others in various ways.
“I get to help that next generation get to the point where they can then position themselves to be the wave of change that’s going to happen, to really broaden diversity in the sciences,” she said. “That, to me, is some of the most important work that I do.”
In addition to the leadership roles she takes on in her professional life, Martinez is also strongly connected to her local community. She has been an active member of the Narrow River Preservation Association Board of Directors since 2015, and before this, she served on the Board of Directors of Narrow River Land Trust.
She is also active with many other local non-profit groups including the Tomaquag Museum, the Rhode Island Black Storytellers (RIBS), which she was a former board member of, and the YWCA, of which she is a current board member.
