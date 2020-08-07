NARRAGANSETT – The fate of two town-owned properties in the Pier Marketplace will be decided by a referendum on the November ballot asking the electorate’s will on the usage of the spaces. The voters will decide if they want to see the 18,500-square-foot, former Belmont/IGA Marketplace building, along with the adjoining, 3,000-square-foot space currently occupied by Pier Liquors, be purposed for a new public library project. Pier Liquors owner, Debra Siravo Manni, has stated if the referendum passes, the business will have to close.
“Library advocates, acting in good faith, could resolve the few remaining minor issues between us in no time,” she said. “Then we could move forward together with the important business of building a first-class library for everyone in Narragansett.”
In 2018, in a meeting held just prior to the election, the town purchased the above properties to serve as the site of a new town library for $2.8 million after 68 percent of the electorate approved a $5.8 million bond referendum for such in 2016. However, after the 2018 election, a town council majority emerged that did not support the new library project at the site for financial and logistic reasons, and so the building plans stalled. Pier Liquors began leasing the space it currently occupies from the town, and former town council president and a candidate for council in 2020, Susan Cicilline Buonanno, in February of last year submitted a voter initiative, a mechanism that affords the public the same legislative powers as the council, that would prohibit the town from offering for sale, selling, leasing or transferring ownership of the former Belmont building and the space currently occupied by Pier Liquors. Cicilline Buonanno was president of the town council when it purchased the Pier Marketplace properties. In March, the current council rejected Cicilline Buonanno’s petition, though a Rhode Island Superior Court decision in June sided with the former town council president and deemed the initiative valid. After collecting the required signatures to advance the document, the town council, having essentially no choice, recently approved the petition for the November ballot.
Siravo Manni, however, has stated that the approval of the referendum would essentially force Pier Liquors out of the space it currently occupies given the initiative’s wording of not allowing the property to be leased or sold by the town unless approved by the electorate. Pier Liquors, in 2019, entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the town to buy the 3,000-square-foot space outright for $735,000. The purchase was later challenged in court by library advocates and a subsequent consent agreement prevented the town from acting on the property until the court process had played out.
“This initiative actually specifically mentions the liquor store unit, so anyone who thought these initiatives wouldn’t put a small business out of business, there it is in black and white,” said town council president pro tem Jill Lawler in a recent meeting.
Pier Liquors is a family-run business operating in Narragansett for over 14 years. Meanwhile, the library board of trustees has maintained that there are many paths to November, has stated that it is open to compromise, but that the building currently housing Pier Liquors was purchased in 2018 with the new library project in mind.
