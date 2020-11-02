To the Editor:
The most important thing about a community is that people work to peacefully resolve their differences and create an atmosphere of neighborliness. I read with sadness the articles and letters about Candidates Day and Nellie Gorbea’s press conference about early voting. Everyone was there at the press conference. Everyone was informed through social media. No one was excluded. How can our town function if things which work out perfectly fine become such a big deal. As for the students, I can’t imagine why, according to Mary Brimer’s letter to the editor, the RI State Police and the Board of Elections were called. In my day, a teacher, the principal or perhaps even one of the students would have been called. This had been going on since the primary. I can’t believe the students would continue to do something illegal if it was clear that they were doing so.
Our town and our country cannot function without people getting along, people of diverse opinions, people of diverse ethnicity and people of diverse races. We must all work to make it happen.
Carol Gjelsvik
North Kingstown
