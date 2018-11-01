To the Editor:
A couple of weeks ago I went to a Meet-The-Candidate night for the Narragansett Town Council. I believe I’m a pretty average voter. I confess I don’t attend town council meetings because the same handful of people monopolize the meetings with their complaints month after month. Yet I love this town, having been a property owner here for many years and a full time resident for the last three years. I read the Narragansett Times to learn what’s going on. For the last election I listened to an audio of an issues session for the candidates for council. I didn’t know any of the candidates and I wanted to get a sense of who to vote for. I am not a member of the Friends of the Library, but I am a user of public libraries and realize what good they do for their communities. I knew the results of the referendum for the bond to upgrade and relocate, if necessary, the cramped and inadequate library.
So I listened to the audio and voted, among others, for Jill Lawler, who said all the right words, I believed. But she proved in practice to be opposed to the will of two thirds of the referendum voters, reportedly obstinate to the point of vindictiveness when she did not get her way.
Feeling I was sold a bill of goods last time, I went to the Candidates meeting this year to see her in person and listen to her explanation of her position. I also wanted to learn Matt Mannix’ reasoning since he was apparently even more obdurate in his opposition. I wanted to ask, since he was elected as the people’s representative, what percentage of the people would have to vote yes on a project for him to try to make it work. As it turned out, this Candidates Night was held at the current library, which was convenient for me. Matt Mannix never bothered to show.
Perhaps there was a good reason for his absence, but neither the hostess nor the council members offered one. I was left to draw the conclusion that he may have felt a session at the library wouldn’t prove kind to him so he arrogantly blew off voters like me. Jill Lawler had the courage to be present but said her basic reason for opposing the library was that the money could be better spent elsewhere. Like where? she was asked. “Road repair” was her answer. In my opinion, road repair does not bind a community. A viable library does.
A cynic, said Oscar Wilde, is someone who knows the price of everything but the value of nothing. Therein lies the opposition to the library. Why would we want cynics to determine what’s best for this town? In their arrogant unwillingness to try to make the former Belmont work as a center the community can share and be proud of, I believe Ms Lawler and Mr Mannix have forfeited their eligibility to continue as leaders of Narragansett.
Charles W. Cole
Narragansett
