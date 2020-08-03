To the Editor:
Because I grew up in “the Ocean State,” the ocean has always held a special place in my heart. I -- like many Rhode Islanders -- have spent a lot of time on our beaches and by the water. Whether relaxing on the sand or sailing on open water, it’s always amazing to see the ocean teeming with life: from seabirds diving for fish and sea turtles swimming to seals with sleek heads bobbing in harbors.
But in early June, my heart felt a bit heavier when I heard that the administration announced that they would allow commercial fishing in the Northeast Canyons & Seamounts Marine Monument -- a vital conservation area off the coast of Massachusetts.
In 2016, the Obama Administration designated the National Marine Monument because the area is essential to biodiversity, ecosystem resilience, and ocean conservation in New England. The designation prevented human activity from harming the area, including commercial fishing and oil drilling. Protection from commercial fishing was incredibly important, as this protection allows fish populations to flourish and marine mammals to swim freely, and prevents habitat degradation from bottom-trawling fishing gear.
Opening the monument to commercial fishing, as the Trump administration has done, poses many threats to incredible creatures in the area, such as singing whales, soaring seabirds, and diving dolphins. Even more endangered whales could find themselves helplessly wrapped in fishing ropes, leaving them unable to feed properly, swim well, or nurse their babies. The area will also become depleted of fish species that are critical to the ocean food web, leaving larger marine animals, such as dolphins and sharks, struggling to find food.
With all this in mind, we must stand up to protect our ocean ecosystems and our rich natural heritage. Rolling back protections on the monument paves the way for the administration to strip other national monuments -- both on land and at sea. These important protections are so vital because they keep our wildlife and wild places safe and healthy.
That’s why I urge all my fellow Rhode Islanders to write to our members of Congress to let them know we care about our ocean habitats and ask them to keep standing up against this rollback. The sooner we act to safeguard this amazing place, and more like it, the sooner marine animals can swim freely, and ocean life can continue to thrive.
Elizabeth DiSanto
Oceans Conservation Intern
Environment America
