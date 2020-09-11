To the Editor:
Testing, testing, testing. That is what we hear constantly from elected officials including Governor Raimondo. They say we need to be guided by “the data and science”.
Dr. Keith Roach, the author of a syndicated 7 days a week medical advice column, responded recently to a question about the value of a test for the coronavirus. He wrote, “There is really no reason to be checking for the virus…unless you have a compelling reason for a medical procedure or travel or could otherwise potentially expose others.”
Dr. Roach adds, “It remains unclear whether antibodies are needed for immunity … getting antibody testing is not very helpful.”
One other thing is clear. If it takes four days to get the results, as recently happened at a state campground, many people can be exposed to someone infected with the virus. Even if the test comes back negative, the person may have been exposed and infected in the intervening days.
So, why the emphasis on testing? The answer is that officials like our governor need the computer models to justify their socially and economically unpopular executive orders and dictums. Computer models, however, are not science. They are mathematical exercises that need bits of data with which to churn out their projections.
There are literally dozens of models out there. Governor Raimondo decided to pay the Boston Consulting Group $1.85 million in a no-bid contract to develop a model “to help respond to the pandemic and eventual restarting the economy”.
Raimondo also rehired Superior Court Judge Richard Licht’s son, Jeremy, to a $146,000 a year post as the director of the new “Pandemic Recovery Office”. He joins the new $88,792 a year pandemic project director, Robert Dulski who has a background as a political campaign worker. Anyone see these juicy state jobs posted anywhere?
Epidemiologists say there are only two ways to control a pandemic. First, develop a “herd immunity” by infecting 50-70 percent of the population with the virus. Second, by introducing an effective vaccine which usually takes at least two years.
The oft-quoted Washington State Department of Health statistical report says less than 2 percent of the people in America have tested positive for COVID-19. That means we have a long way to go for national herd immunity to take hold.
Washington state’s Department of Health website says, “COVID-19 is caused by a coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.” In other words, we are not all going to die gasping for air if we contract SARS-Cov-2.
As I write this there have been 22,243 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Less than 5 percent of these have resulted in death mostly among the elderly in assisted living facilities or with underlying physical issues.
If you are a school age child or teenager you will likely exhibit mild symptoms of the disease. You may, however, pass it on. But living in a riskless society is impossible unless we want to sacrifice the freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.
The “corona virus crisis” is a “panic-demic” created by the 24/7 cable news cycle and promoted by the progressive socialist movement that is committed to the overthrow of the administration of President Trump.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
