To the Editor:
The Narragansett Town Council majority and Library Board of Trustees have been at odds over building out the former Belmont Market as the new library location. On August 24th, a Town Council work session was held to explore the option of renovating and expanding the current library. I watched this to educate myself, before I voted in the September 8th primary. The meeting was informative, and I encourage my fellow tax payers to watch it on YouTube. A key question, repeated several times, from the meeting’s building consultant was, “Where do you want your library to be.”
As reported during the session, the costs of renovating and expanding the current library location, building out the Belmont building, or building a new library near the Community Center and Elementary School are very close ($5-6 million). This confluence of estimated costs is due to a complex set of parameters that include the potential of selling the current library building and/or the Belmont building to offset building costs. Neither expanding the current library or relocating to the Belmont building, at 16,000 ft2 and 18,000 ft2 respectively, would provide the 20,000-25,000 ft2 needed for a new library (recommended by the Library Board of Trustees consultant in 2012). Since the work session, I have spoken with people involved in the library issues to educate myself further, asking why the alternative of a new building near the Community Center was/is not being explored. Here is what I have learned.
In 2015, the Council reviewed several options proposed by the Trustees for a new library location, including a new build near the Community Center. The Council chose only two options to explore, a rehab and expansion of the current site and the Belmont site. The Trustees recommended the Belmont site. Subsequently, a bond was approved in 2016 for $5.8 million to “acquire and renovate a building.” A new build was not an option given to voters. In 2017, the Belmont building was appraised at $2.05mil and appraised again in 2018 at $2.77mil, and the Town purchased it in October 2018 for $2.8mil. However, in January 2019, the new incoming Council voted to halt the Belmont project until they conducted necessary financial research, as there had not been an appropriate analysis of costs to build out the Belmont building or to rehab and expand the current library. In addition, although it has been said that the state will cover up to 50% of the costs for a new library, this was NEVER guaranteed by the state.
The Council members who are trying to be fiscally responsible have been highly criticized since January 2019 by Belmont supporters; and during the August 24th meeting, it was obvious that there is a good deal of anger directed at them. As an ocean scientist, I was particularly disturbed by Councilman Murray’s comments focused on flood zone locations of the two buildings (current space at the 100-year contour, Belmont at the 500-year contour) as a major issue in deciding where to put the library. This difference would be irrelevant in a severe tropical storm or hurricane, where the risk from wind damage and inundation/flooding (both are in the RIEMA designated high-risk flood zone) would be relatively equal. However, a more inland location, such as near the Community Center, would reduce flood risk.
It is understandable that the Library Trustees would be very frustrated after over ten years of hard work to find a library solution and having a bond issue passed, only to have the Council halt the plan. However, we now know from the 8/24 work session that a new build near the Community Center could be a fiscally viable option and allow for the recommended library size. I also learned that a disadvantage of the Belmont choice is a minimum annual fee of $38,000 to be paid to Gilbane (with the possibility of an annual 5% increase).
A new build would add more time to achieving the ultimate goal of a new library. However, should the Belmont plan move forward just because it already exists, or should we find the best option for our library’s future? Would another year of financial planning really be that bad? Could the Library Board put their focus on the Belmont location aside to explore a new build near the Community Center, ball fields, elementary school, and senior center – a safer location with better parking that’s away from the town’s main tourist traffic? We need Council members who will put their personal preference for moving the library to the Belmont location aside and are willing to examine ALL options for our future library, having the courage not to rush into a solution because it already exists. Please vote on November 3rd!
Gail Scowcroft
Narragansett
