To the Editor:
I am tiring of hearing Biden supporters and Trump haters say over and over there is no evidence of election fraud. Are hundreds of sworn affidavits and eye witness testimony not evidence?
Election officials in Pennsylvania admit they sent out 1.8 million mail ballot applications. Yet 2.5 million ballots were received. Where did the extra 700,000 votes come from and how many do you suppose were for Biden-Harris?
At a place where ballots were being counted in Fulton County, Georgia which includes Atlanta, the official in charge declared an emergency and told everyone to leave the building. Once poll observers and some workers had gone a video camera records the supervisor and some workers pulling ballots from beneath desks and putting them through the machines. Do you suppose any of those ballots were for Trump-Pence?
But, complain the true believers on the left, will this have any impact on the outcome. However, the state Supreme Court in Georgia ruled that the number of votes is irrelevant. What matters is whether or not the voting process was flawed.
Was there evidence that the computer software used in some states was tampered with to affect the outcome? Testimony in one Nevada courtroom talks about how 56,000 ballots were processed in an eight-minute span when the machine used is rated at twenty thousand ballots an hour. “You do the math”, the attorney told the judge,” I will leave the explanation to computer experts”.
Here in ‘Lil Rhody Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea proudly exclaims that every name on the voter roles was sent a mail ballot application. Does anyone really believe that 70 percent of the entire state population is registered to vote? My son has not lived here since 1989 and he got a ballot application despite the fact that I informed the local board of canvassers twice that he was “no longer at this address”.
And never mind that Rhode Island law requires that mail-in or absentee ballots be notarized or witnessed by two people. Secretary Gorbea overruled the law and the Democrat leadership in the Legislature let it slide.
A recent Rasmussen poll shows that 30 percent of respondents identifying as Democrat voters believe the election was fraudulent.
I suspect the matter will be decided by the Supreme Court. If a majority of justices confirm Joe Biden’s election the transformation of America into a social democracy begun by Barak Obama will continue. If Donald Trump is declared the winner civil unrest and rioting will erupt.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
