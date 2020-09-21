To the Editor:
The bond “authorizing the Town of Narragansett to finance the acquisition and renovation of real estate and/or interests or rights therein and related equipment for a library and to issue not more than $5,800,000 bonds and noted therefore” passed almost four (4) years ago, but the people in town are still arguing about what the language means. Isn’t it ABOUT TIME legitimate, legal, bond counsel is brought in to define the bond issue once and for all?
I am not a lawyer, but I would like to argue the following:
The bond states “acquisition AND renovation.” It does not say “acquisition AND/OR renovation.” “And” is a coordinating conjunction which means that BOTH actions (Acquire AND Renovate” must take place. (Jill Lawler continually stated at Town Council meetings that it can be “and” or “or.” She must speak a different language if she thinks “and” means the same as “and/or.”)
If Bond Counsel rules that the word “and” was used purposely and properly in the bond language, the bond money CANNOT be used to renovate the current building because the town CANNOT “acquire” a building it already owns. Even Mannix stated at the January 14, 2019 Library Workshop that the bond could only be used to purchase AND renovate and could “not be used on the existing building.”
If Bond Counsel rules that the word “and” was used purposely and properly in the bond language, the bond money CANNOT be used to build a new building near the Community Center (Lawler’s and Lema’s new stall tactic) for two (2) reasons:
The town already owns the land, so it CANNOT “acquire” something it already owns.
“Renovation” implies making changes to an existing building. Building a brand, new building is NOT “Renovating.”
Communications from David Ferrara, an attorney and partner at Taft & McSally…and an authority on municipal law and bond language…communicated via email with Dawson Hodgson (the Town Solicitor), Anne Irons (the Town Clerk), Laura Kenyon (the Town Finance Director) and James Manni (the Town Manager) in August and September, 2016 regarding the language and timeline for the Library Bond. Attorney Ferrara advised that “We need to insert what we are planning to do with the $5,800,000 as best as we can…as I understand it, the Town is negotiating to buy a condominium unit consisting of part of the plaza with certain rights to parking, etc.”
The Town Clerk in 2016, Anne Irons, properly posted and advertised specific language for the voters to see before voting for the bond. It specifically stated that the bond is “to provide the funds for the Town to acquire the former Belmont Supermarket, etc.” The “acquisition AND renovation” of that building is the only location that meets the criteria advertised for the bond. (The advertisement that was printed in The Narragansett Times in October 2016 contained additional information specific to the Belmont location.) Somehow, between the ads in the newspaper and the actual ballot, the language was changed. Why would the language change if not for being unduly-influenced by someone? Any guesses WHO?
Our own Town Solicitor, Mark Davis, opined at a Town Council meeting that the bond was site-specific.
Our Town Manager, James Manni, stated at the January 14, 2019 Library Workshop that the bond was location-specific…that it could ONLY be used for the Belmont site.
The argument that the voters didn’t know what they were voting for holds no water for this resident. An uneducated voter is a detriment to society. Voters should do their homework BEFORE entering the voting booth.
LET’S GET A LEGAL RULING ON THIS FROM BOND COUNSEL BEFORE THE NOVEMBER ELECTION, SO THAT ALL VOTERS WILL KNOW HOW THE TC3 HAVE MISREPRESENTED THEIR CONSTITUENTS FOR THE LAST TWO YEARS!
Carlene Towne
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.