To the Editor:
Two weeks ago, today, I submitted a Letter to the Editor regarding the toxic nature of the national political landscape and how that nastiness has infiltrated state and local politics. I essentially asked the voters to evaluate local candidates with a critical eye and “vote the candidate, not the party.” The following week, my thesis statement regarding the jaded local scene was proven. In four separate Letters to the Editor of the Narragansett Times, the voters were asked to “vote the PARTY and NOT the candidate.” In divided times, this rhetoric brings the national division to our front-doors and our backyards. It is the textbook definition of partisanship and polarization.
And then something unexpected happened. The much-needed course correction at the local level got a foot in the door. My initial reaction to last week’s letters was a desire to retort them point by point. (For the record, there are two letters that contain factual errors of which I have direct and personal knowledge.) However, the time has come to leave that behind. We can agree to disagree. This is America!
Here is what happened. On Sunday, October 25th, Narragansett School Committee candidate Ethan Farrell organized a hayride for various local candidates, from both sides of the current spectrum. For the first in a long time, the political campaign season was fun and light. (Thank you, Mr. Farrell.) Many families in the North End were pleased to see the hayride tractor go by with the diverse candidates on-board, sitting on the haystacks. It was a time to reconnect with many school friends and neighbors who we have not seen because of the Covid restrictions. The hayride generated attention on social media platform Facebook and Narragansett spoke up. Narragansett has tired of the social media negativity and wants to see a focus on the issues. It is time to remember that a past that unites us still steps on the heels of the present and that the past needs to open the door to a more positive, less divided future. It may not be possible at the national level (sadly), but it is possible in South County.
A similar problem is now also up the road in North Kingstown. The South County Independent reported on the last North Kingstown town council meeting, where matters are now deeply divided along party lines and the meeting was abruptly adjourned because of the tension. We are all neighbors, and the current divisions are not good for the North Kingstown and Narragansett communities.
The average person in Narragansett and North Kingstown wants to have a nice place to live. The contentious battling is a distraction. Local politicians are not able to focus on the issues and get the job done when there is so much “noise” in the room.
I am by no means saying that there will not be fights ahead. There always are in politics. But the local partisanship needs to end. Therefore, I am asking voters to support Matthew Mannix for Senate District 36. He will not take orders from progressive donors, the Tea Party, or others with ideological agendas. There is an alternative to the national partisanship in the Senate District 36 race. Please vote for the candidate, not the party. Please support Matthew Mannix for State Senate – an INDEPENDENT voice for North Kingstown and Narragansett.
Chris Mannix
Narragansett
