To the Editor:
The Gang of Four has dismissed the Town’s residents for the past two years. On Election Day it’s time for us to dismiss them.
Doctor Mark Schwager is the only currently serving East Greenwich town councilor who deserves to be re-elected on November 6th. The other four councilors failed to perform their jobs faithfully and responsibly.
Now we voters need to step up and do our job by electing candidates who are willing and able to serve us properly.
Patriots Coach Bill Belichick admonishes his players to just do their job. Now we the voters need to do our job.
Electing the right people is an important job.
We obviously didn’t get it right last time.
Let’s get it right this time.
Peter Hoffmann
East Greenwich Resident and Voter
