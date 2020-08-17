To the Editor:
Have you ever seen a ballot with 88 candidates running for the same thing and instructions to vote for 53? The Democratic primary ballot for September 8 will have exactly that, on the flip side of the ballot from the Town Council and State Senate races.
The North Kingstown Democratic Party committee is the local arm of the state Democratic Party, tasked with helping candidates get elected to town offices like the Town Council and School Committee. We think the current party committee could be more reflective of the national party platform. While it is important to consider local issues like zoning and traffic lights, national issues like climate change, Black lives, civil rights, and gun violence must also be addressed because of their relevance to town environmental, housing, and education policies.
The current party leadership, alarmed by a recent influx of new member declarations, acted to limit committee membership to 53, and so voters will choose from among 88 candidates.
Most voters aren’t aware of what the Town Committee is or who they are, and that should change. This year, voters have a choice. We represent a diverse group of individuals with one common goal: electing good Democrats for a better North Kingstown. We hope to foster community and work together as a vibrant, active group in supporting Democratic candidates and -- most important -- growing the party in NK.
If you vote in the Democratic primary, and if you think an effective party should be open to all who share the Democratic Party’s values, please look for a list of people who agree with us using #53forChange, or at https://tinyurl.com/nkballot.
Melissa Devine
Peter Doering
Lise Faulise
Anne Geertman
Meg Kerr
John Machata
Terri Mrozak
Alice Rose
Tom Sgouros
Kahlia Shmerer
Noeline Thomson
Bob Vanderslice
