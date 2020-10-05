To the Editor:
Just before an election, it is helpful to look back at the promises of an administration who is asking for our vote again. Below are some comments on Trump Administration promises during the past 3.5 years.
Economy. Promise: Best ever. Result: Job growth that started under Obama continued for 3 years. Stock market rose. Poor and late Covid response cratered the economy.
Health Care. Promise: Get rid of Obamacare and replace with a much better plan. Result: Obamacare was significantly weakened, no proposed comprehensive replacement plan.
Russian election meddling. Promise: Trump claims never happened, Putin told him so. Result: Well, yes it did happen. Minimal federal action to protect upcoming US elections.
Covid-19. Promise: Won’t be a problem in the US. Result: In a word, chaos. 200,000+ deaths and counting.
North Korea. Promise: NK will remove nukes. Result: Love affair with Kim Jong-un not consummated, nukes stay and missile tests continue.
Trade war with China. Promise: Easy win for US. Result: Some progress, but most important issues, including theft of intellectual property, are unresolved.
World respect. Promise: Restore respect for US. Result: Leaders of the free world are now France and Germany. Allies snicker behind Trump’s back. China and Russia on the rise.
Environment. Promise: Withdraw from Paris Agreement and weaken environmental regulations. Withdrew from agreement and did withdraw and weaken virtually all environmental regulations.
Iran nuclear treaty. Promise: Break agreement, replace with better agreement. Result: Agreement broken, Iran restarts uranium enrichment; no new agreement in sight.
Middle East. Promise: Peace treaty between Israel and Palestinians. Result: Palestinians immediately reject US proposed peace plan. Trump administration did, however, broker important agreement between Israel and UAE.
Middle East. Promise: Immediate withdrawal of all US troops from Syria in 2019. Result: Army announces in September 2020 that US armored units return to Syria, as CNN reports that Trump tells news conference, “we are out of Syria”. US troops still involved in Afghanistan and Iraq conflicts.
Unify our Country. Promise: Trump will bring us together. Result: Divided we fall, and fall, and fall. General Kelly, former Trump Chief of Staff, said Trump was the only President in memory who intentionally worked to divide our country. To me, that’s sufficient reason not to vote for him nor for any other Republican who has not disavowed Trump’s style of governing.
Jim Yoder
KIingston
