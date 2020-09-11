To the Editor:
Let us have a moment of Silence for the Late, sometimes Great, National Republican Party. It is clear this institution had been co-opted, bullied, and made-over by the current president, who lies, breaks the law (violating the Oath of Office), appoints political hacks to dismantle legal programs long in place, insults our honored war dead as well as current active duty military, and (lest we forget) will forever be impeached.
True conservatives and moderate centrists are lighting candles for the funeral of Republican integrity and the Rule of Law by those invertebrate senators (save one, on one of two votes) who were not impartial jurors, and fell to intimidating bullying by this impeached president. I fervently pray we will be delivered from the 2016 evil by real Americans - not partisans who elevate a president over our Constitution - on or before November 3.
James A. Roehm
North Kingstown
