To the Editor:
On behalf of all the Brother Knights of Columbus St. Francis Council 2011, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the residents of North Kingstown and adjoining towns and visitors who gave so generously to our annual KANDI Drive(Knights Aiding Intellectually Disabled Individuals). The purpose of this drive is to help all those who suffer from intellectual disabilities and to offer them the same opportunities given to all of us. All monies realized from the Kandi Drive help to support local programs.
This year we raised approximately $4,950 which will be distributed to charities such as Special Olympics Rhode Island, the Diocese of Providence SPRED program where funds are distributed to the local parishes to help those in said parishes with intellectual disabilities, Rhode Island Special Olympics, Adapted Physical Education, N.K. Boy Scouts, N.K. Special Olympics and Angels on Horseback. I would like to personally thank Ms. Rene Hughes, Supervisor of Community Relations for Dave’s Market, Mr. Luke DiNezza, Manager of Dave’s Market in Wickford, Mr. Dan Pryor Manager of Stop and Shop on Ten Rod Rd., and Ms. Lynn Travers, Manager of Stop and Shop on Frenchtown Rd. for allowing the Knights of Columbus St. Francis Council 2011 to solicit at their respective establishments in order to fund these most worthy causes.
A heartfelt THANKS to all my Brother Knights, family and friends for again volunteering their time manning the doors at Dave’s and Stop and Shop. Again, THANK YOU for all your continued support and generosity.
Arnold “Tex” Mohring
Grand Knight
St. Francis Council 2011
