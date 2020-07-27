To the Editor:
Apropos last week’s letter from Donald Moscowitz (“A presidential abuse of power”): Why does this newspaper continue to print letters from a retired businessman in New Hampshire? His local newspaper, The Londonderry News described Moscowitz as “a prolific writer” with, I might add, a virulent anti-Trump bias. E.G., last November he wrote a letter to that newspaper calling for the impeachment of the President.
Moscowitz claims that Trump “threatens the Constitution of the United States”. Some, including me, argue it is ultra-left members of Congress like Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar and Supreme Court liberals like Justice Sonya Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who refuses to retire despite failing health, who ignore or do not understand our founding document.
Moscowitz complains that Trump commuted –not pardoned- Roger Stone. What did he say when Barak Obama commuted or pardoned over 1,900 people during his eight years as president? How about Bill Clinton’s pardons of Marc Rich and 12 members of the terrorist group FALN on his way out of office to help Hillary’s bid for the Senate from New York?
I find it ironic when he writes that “we have to scrutinize candidates for the President of the U.S. to ensure [their] psychological stability and intelligence to assume the office”. Does he mean Joe Biden who clearly has difficulty remembering things and putting a coherent thought into complete sentences should be disqualified?
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
