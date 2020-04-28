To the Editor:
This pandemic has everyone in a heightened state of anxiety. Economic uncertainty: job loss, pension loss, investment loss, isolation. It is effecting all of us in some way.
Some of our neighbors are facing food insecurities. It comes down to a choice of paying their rent or putting food on the table; paying their utility bills or putting food on the table, or simply not being able to do any of these necessities.
For many of us, while not facing ideal economic situations, can still go to the grocery store or order take out at a local restaurant without worrying about how to pay for it. If you are one of the lucky ones, please consider making a monetary donation to the North Kingstown Food Pantry. The North Kingstown Food Pantry has better spending power than the average citizen and can make a monetary donation go further than spending that same amount in the grocery store. This could mean saving your neighbor, your friend, your family member from a situation of food insecurities or worse.
Now, more than ever, the North Kingstown Food Pantry needs your help to protect our youngest and most vulnerable population, our seniors and our Veterans. We need to come together in these unprecedented times to help our community. The jobless rate is one that this state has not experienced since the Great Depression. If you can, we need your help now! Please don’t wait for someone else to do it: someone else is YOU!
Thanks to everyone who has responded to past pleas for help. Now, more than ever, those less fortunate need your help!
Julie Casimiro
State Representative
D-31 North Kingstown/Exeter
Mary Brimer
North Kingstown Town Councilor
