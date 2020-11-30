To the Editor:
President-elect Biden won the election, but now comes the hard part. Trump and many of his followers believe incorrectly that the election was stolen and will act accordingly; it’s unlikely the Democrats will regain control of the Senate by winning both seats in Georgia’s special election; some Republicans will try to make Biden look ineffective by trying to sabotage his priority legislation as a strategy to win back the House of Representatives; and friction between progressive and moderate Democrats on policy issues could also be trouble for Biden.
This difficult political environment along with Trump’s refusal to cooperate on the transition and his apparent intent to leave Biden a number of poison pills challenge the successful start of the new administration. And yet, Biden can potentially accomplish much in his first two years.
As a top priority, Biden wants to start to bring the country together by controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, and by improving the economic situation particularly for lower income and middle class Americans. He can expect some cooperation from Congressional Republicans for the battle against COVID, and the vaccine(s) that will come from the Trump administration’s “Warp Speed” initiative will be a big help (RI is one of four states for early vaccine distribution).
If not done during the lame duck session, Biden should be able to get enough bipartisan support to pass an economic stimulus package that balances support for individuals, small businesses and some corporations (like the airline industry). Some Republican support is also possible for legislation to rebuild US transportation and other infrastructure. Both the stimulus package and an infrastructure package will provide much needed jobs for many Americans!
Using Executive Orders, Biden plans to restore many of the environmental protections of the Obama administration that were reversed by Trump, including protections for forests, lakes and rivers, and for endangered species. American standing among most countries in the world is at an all-time low for the modern era, and many world leaders look forward to better cooperation with the US.
Biden’s extensive experience with foreign affairs has prepared him well to provide just that while always acting in the US interest. To combat the severe impacts of climate change, Biden will have the US rejoin the Paris Accords that set limits for CO2 emissions. Recent reports suggest that he also plans to begin negotiations with Europe and Iran to control Iranian production of bomb-grade enriched uranium, and Biden wants a US/European partnership for trade negotiations with China. None of the potential accomplishments listed above are unrealistic, and they would make Biden’s first two years in office a huge success.
And one more thing. An economic reparations program for US descendants of slaves is long overdue, and Biden is the right person to initiate such a program. How about jump-starting reclamations with a transfer of federal funds currently budgeted for building the border walls?
Jim Yoder
Kingston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.