To the Editor:
I would like to thank NK Town Manager Ralph Mollis, Public Works Director Adam White, and Town workers for promptly acting to remove several heavy maple tree limbs that were casualties of tropical storm Isaias. Some fell from a town tree onto Steamboat Avenue during the storm and a couple came down unexpectedly, and more dangerously, the morning after the storm when it seemed the threat had passed.
I know that Public Works must have been inundated with post-storm calls for help and from what I have seen all members of the department performed admirably.
Greg & Abby Coppa
North Kingstown
