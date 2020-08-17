To the Editor:
Dear Narragansett library leaders: A virus is here. You must reorganize as you plan for the future. Large gatherings inside of buildings is not a safe plan going forward. If a large gathering is planned the choice should be the High School auditorium(Belmont building will never be large enough).
Children shall be completely separated from each other and the elderly. They shall only use their school library. The 3 separated school libraries offer a much safer environment for our children. They should be open from noon till 8PM for our children.
The elderly shall not gather but be served by the existing facility which should be expanded and fixed for $2 million rather than spend $8 million for the Belmont, which will still be too small for virus protection. Zoom meetings and book,etc deliveries shall take the place of dangerous “in building” events. Elderly gatherings shall be transferred to the Community Center away from children and others.
Please vote for Rick Lema, Jill Lawler and Steve Fernandes who, I believe, support smart alternatives to the contagious virus spreading Belmont plan.
Stanley Wojciechowski
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.