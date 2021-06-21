To the Editor:
My name is Mary S. and I am writing to you on behalf of all people affected with mental health issues in the State of Rhode Island.
I was a pedestrian struck down by an uninsured motorist running a red light. Due to the nature of my accident, I lost my job and I require help both physically and mentally. I now rely on Medicare supplement insurance. I do not fall in the category of getting financial assistance so I try to look for all my providers to carry some type of insurance to offset my cost.
I am finding that most mental health professionals do NOT carry insurance so you have to pay out of pocket. For me being on a fixed income now and not qualifying for financial assistance, it makes getting help quite hard.
Currently there are two bills at the Rhode Island General Assembly — House Bill 5546 and Senate Bill 591. These bills would require health insurers to increase reimbursement rates and increase the pay for behavioral health professionals so they can join insurance networks and people like me who need help can afford to get help.
I urge every Rhode Islander and our General Assembly to pass these bills set in front of them. No one expects an accident to change their life forever, I know I did not. Making people healthy should be a priority for all.
Mary Scialabba
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.