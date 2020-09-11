To the Editor:
The views expressed in this post are my own and are not an official communication from the Town Council or Town of East Greenwich.
The rhythm of the seasons now brings us into the wonderful New England Autumn. After a tumultuous Spring, there has been some return to our usual lives. Many of us have enjoyed our favorite beaches, restaurants and socializing outdoors. COVID tests in Rhode Island have fallen below 1% positive for now, and the August job reports nationally and in RI show declines in unemployment. But science and common sense tell us that the pandemic will be with us for many months to come and new challenges are on the horizon.
School reopening will begin shortly and cooler weather will impact our Main Street restaurants as outdoor dining ends. The state’s budget, which determines crucial funds for East Greenwich educational and town services, is still in limbo and will likely contain significant cuts to our state aid.
Our school committee, district superintendent and teachers are moving forward with a staggered school re-opening based on the best available evidence-based recommendations from federal and state agencies. There have been several well attended online meetings attended by hundreds of East Greenwich families to keep residents informed and involved.
On the town side, we have implemented a very tight budget to allow us the flexibility to respond to revenue shortfalls. We have delayed planned capital improvements, left several staff positions vacant, and protected our reserve funds.
It is difficult to run a municipal government with so much uncertainty. We will have to continually adapt and adjust our lives as new circumstances unfold. The priority of the Town Council remains doing whatever is within our power to protect the health, welfare and safety of our community until the COVID emergency ends.
East Greenwich is fortunate that our town has a tremendous spirit of resilience and community. In the coming months we will work together to recover from the medical, emotional and economic setbacks we have experienced. Thank you for the cooperation, patience and trust of our engaged community.
Mark Schwager
President
East Greenwich Town Council
