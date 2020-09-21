Dear Narragansett,
Thank you for all of the support you have shown me during my run for Town Council. I did this to be a voice for everyone, and although my run ended short of my goal, my desire to help Narragansett is stronger than ever. I ran on my own convictions and know that I stayed true to myself, remaining independent of any political parties, and making my decisions based on facts and reason. For those who had reservations about voting for a “newcomer,” I promise I will continue to remain vocal and hope to earn your trust in the future. I ran on the premise of bringing respect back to the town council, and I am confident that the residents will make the right decision this election cycle for what is best for the town. There are several respectful candidates that will do just that, and that in itself is comforting. I believe in this town. I believe in good government. I believe that I don’t exclusively need a seat on the Town Council to be an advocate and architect for change. I will stay true to myself and my dream to keep Narragansett the best little town by the sea!
Michael Millen
Narragansett
