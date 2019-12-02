To the Editor:
In July 2018, I met with South County Hospital’s Nadine McCauley, patient experience manager, and Carrie Brown, special events coordinator, to discuss the possibility of writing a series of stories about the hospital’s history for its upcoming centennial.
A year and a half and 18 stories later, the hospital celebrated the end of its centennial year last week. I have been privileged to play a small part in this festive year, but the stories I wrote would not have been possible without the help and cooperation of many people.
First, I wish to thank Carrie and Nadine for calling me in that summer day and showing me the riches in the hospital’s archives. I was hooked. Over the course of the year I also worked closely with Claudia Swain, vice president of development, and Brett Davey, director of marketing and communications, who provided guidance and support throughout the research and writing of the stories.
The Centennial Committee, headed by Eve Keenan and Bob Beagle, made this project possible. I am grateful for their support.
South County Health President and CEO Aaron Robinson, who came on board in the midst of the celebration, generously answered my questions, as did former President and CEO Louis R. Giancola.
In all, I conducted about 35 hours of interviews. The following people also were interviewed: former South Kingstown Town Manager Stephen A. Alfred; Shawn Bell, respiratory therapist; retired nurse Maureen Daly Blazejewski, who also acted as a beta reader for all stories; hospital supporters Brenda and Chip Bolster; cardiologist Dr. Neil Brandon, also a beta reader; gynecologist Dr. Kate Cassin; Dr. Nitin S. Damle of South County Internal Medicine; retired ER director Dr. Timothy Drury; Bobbie Fay, director of critical care and cardio-pulmonary services; longtime employee Sonya Gardiner, who has worked in several hospital departments; pulmonologist Dr. Anne Hebert; Rudi Hempe, former president of the Board of Trustees; obstetrical nurse Beth Johnson; Maureen Klaboe, hospital applications analyst, who started her career in the clinical lab; retired ER nurse Irene Leonard; Joyce MacManus of Digital Imaging; retired urologist and longtime hospital volunteer Dr. Alexander McBurney; retired cardiologist Dr. Robert McGhee; retired general practitioner Dr. Eugene McKee; retired internist Dr. Donald McNiece; Dr. Libby Nestor and Timothy Nestor, children of the late Dr. Thomas Nestor; retired gynecologist and obstetrician Dr. Joseph O’Neill; Lee Ann Quinn, director of infection prevention and control; Dr. Lisa Rameaka, vice president of medical staff affairs; and Dr. Louis J. Rubenstein, hospitalist and former medical director of that program.
The following people provided information and/or photographs: Maggie Thomas, the hospital’s vice president and chief human resources officer, for employee statistics; John Miller, who set me straight on the appendicitis story; Robert Hackey, for pictures of his mother, Barbara; Tim and Kerry Walsh, sons of the late Dr. John Walsh, for input on their father; Martha Badigian, daughter of Dr. Thomas Nestor, for newspaper articles; Mike Ford, son of the late hospital President Donald Ford, for documents; and, most especially, Dr. McKee, who loaned me all of the research materials he collected while writing his memoir, “Bloodletting to Binary.”
In addition, I am grateful to the institutions that assisted us in this project. Peace Dale Library and the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library in Narragansett both hosted talks I gave this summer. Jessica Wilson, research librarian at Peace Dale, provided invaluable assistance, particularly in keeping my Hazard genealogy straight. South County History Center, which has assumed responsibility for the hospital archives, provided access to the archives as well as the diaries of Bernon Helme, and I am grateful for the help of executive director Erica Luke and collections manager Hilary Gunnels. Wellesley College gave me access to the papers of Caroline Hazard.
Finally, and most important, a huge thank-you to Southern Rhode Island Newspapers, in particular Jody Boucher, publisher, and Gabrielle Falletta, managing editor. If they had not generously agreed to publish my stories, in the Narragansett Times and its sister papers, as well as the Independent and Westerly Sun, there would have been no history project. I am grateful to them and all of the readers who gave me feedback over the past year.
South County should be justifiably proud of its hospital – a true jewel that provides expert care with compassion to all, regardless of ability to pay. This has been the hospital’s mission since 1919. For South County Health to continue to fulfill its obligations, we must continue to support it – a true community hospital in every sense of the word.
Betty J. Cotter
Shannock
