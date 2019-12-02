To the Editor:
Happy Thanksgiving to all the Narragansett residents, voters and supporters who have continued to advocate for the library and the move to the Belmont Building. The Trustees, the Friends of the Narragansett Library and the Love Your Library coalition appreciate your continued support of our library which is the heart and soul of our community. We hope that you take this weekend to reflect on our thanks for our beautiful community and the future of our beautiful town.
We ask that you continue to support councilmen Jesse Pugh and Patrick Murray who have continuously supported our town in so many ways, especially in their support of moving the library to the Belmont Building and moving open forum back to the beginning of the meeting.
Please talk to your family and friends about supporting our library. Thank the library staff who are all wonderful and please remember to VOTE in the next election for candidates who will honor and improve our town.
Happy Thanksgiving,
Karen Shabshelowitz
Narragansett Library Board of Trustees Member
