State leaders have failed Rhode Island women.
This year, as women’s rights came under assault again and again from the Trump administration, what was the General Assembly leadership’s track record on the critical issues facing women in our state?
On equal pay for equal work? No action.
On sexual harassment? No action.
On getting guns out of our schools? No action.
And on codifying the protections of Roe v. Wade at the state level? No action.
This is unacceptable. And state leaders’ inaction became even more disastrous with recent news that Donald Trump will soon get to appoint another radical right-wing ideologue to the Supreme Court.
Now is the time to call a special session of the legislature to immediate right these wrongs, before it’s too late.
Justice Kennedy’s retirement is a devastating development for so many of the values we hold dear. And we know that the first human right Republicans are preparing to strike down is a woman’s right to choose. Their plan to overturn Roe v. Wade would make abortion illegal in 20 states - including Rhode Island. This is because our state law was never updated to reflect Roe’s protection for women’s rights.
If Roe goes away, women in Rhode Island will be immediately subjected to outdated laws, never removed in Rhode Island, criminalizing their exercise of long-protected rights.
For two years, community members and advocates at the State House have been pushing state leaders to take action regarding the imminent threat to Roe v. Wade, and for years we have been dismissed.
The establishment said everything would be fine. Well, they were wrong, and today, time has run out.
But it’s not time to mourn. It’s time to fight back. The Reproductive Health Care Act, introduced by Rep. Ajello and Sen. Goldin and which I am proud to co-sponsor, would codify the protections of Roe v. Wade here in Rhode Island. What we need is political courage in the legislature and statewide offices.
With this shakeup on the Supreme Court, it is time to take emergency action to defend access to reproductive health care in our state. That’s why I am calling on the Speaker of the House, the Senate President, and other state and legislative leaders who have failed Rhode Island women for the last two years to immediately reconvene so we can take up the Reproductive Health Care Act and protect this critical right in Rhode Island, no matter what happens in Washington.
This is a scary moment. But we are not defenseless, and we will not go backwards. Together we can make change at the state level to protect our rights and our communities from attack. It’s time to act.
Aaron Regunberg is a Democratic state representative for District 4, and a candidate for lieutenant governor.
