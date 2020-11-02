To the Editor:
I keep seeing and hearing commentary about how Exeter residents know very little about us as candidates for Town Council. Because of the unorthodox election season, we need to reach voters somehow. Social Media and interaction at the polls is paramount this year. Not knowing whether the Exeter Community Facebook page would allow a candidate profile to be posted to the page, it’s worth a try. Also we should put together a pitch we can hand out at the polls and submit in the last week before the election to the Standard Times. Here are my thoughts to describe myself to the Exeter electorate...
What does candidate Frank Maher Stand For ?
I am a Conservative Republican that is Fiscally Responsible. I have resided in Exeter for 25 years and have been active in the community and elected office at the local and state level.
I support the 2nd Amendment, own several firearms but do not carry. I have one son and was happily married to my wonderful late wife, Kathy for 24 years. I Back the Blue and Red but don’t think the Town of Exeter needs a Police Department. My beliefs are that property rights are sacred. Agriculture and farmers are the backbone of our rural town and need to be respected and supported. I am concerned about the taxation over the last twenty five years as a resident.
I also think we have a good Regional School System but am also concerned that the budget continues to rise with declining student enrollment. I support a helping hand but not a hand out. I have held Blue and White collar jobs and believe you get what you earn. I work for a small business and believe they are being not treated fairly in this state. I humbly ask for your support to be elected to the Exeter Town Council.
Thanks. Your comments are respected and expected. Let talk about this.
Frank Maher
Candidate for Exeter Town Council
