Hundreds of Rhode Island households in need of warmth last winter received assistance thanks to those who donated to the Good Neighbor Energy Fund. With the arrival of colder winter temperatures once again, even more Rhode Island families are in financial difficulty due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus or another crisis and in desperate need of assistance with the payment of their heating bills.
The Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund, sponsored by Block Island Utility District, National Grid, Ocean State Power, Pascoag Utility District, Petro Home Services and RISEC, and administered by United Way of Rhode Island, is often the last resort for families who are in need of a little help to get through a tough time. Unfortunately, the Fund is once again seeing a rise in the number of requests for energy assistance. In fact, we expect the urgency of need to continue to escalate throughout the rest of the winter and into the spring. With this in mind, those looking for help should visit the nearest Community Action Program (CAP) agency or call the United Way 2-1-1 information line.
To help us satisfy the more than 750 requests for heating assistance anticipated this winter alone, I appeal to everyone in Rhode Island to join the sponsoring energy companies to “Warm Thy Neighbor.” Energy customers can donate by using the yellow Good Neighbor Energy Fund donation envelopes found as an insert in your monthly utility bills, by texting WARM to 91999 to have a debit/credit card donation form sent to your phone, by credit card at www.rhodeislandgoodneighbor.org or by sending a check, payable to “Good Neighbor Energy Fund”, to Good Neighbor Energy Fund, c/o United Way of Rhode Island, 50 Valley Street, Providence, RI 02909-2459.
On behalf of all those families in need, thank you.
Mr. Michael Kirkwood
Chairperson, 2021 Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund
General Manager and CEO, Pascoag Utility District
