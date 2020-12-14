To the Editor:
This past Monday was the first meeting of the new Narragansett Town Council. If it is harbinger of things to come, then it should be a very good, peaceful, productive two years. The library issue was pushed forward by restoring operating funds and setting the course to move into the “Belmont” building. The only controversial item was replacing two last minute appointees to the Library Board of Trustees made by the previous Council. Appointments that were not done with the best interest of the Library in mind but to further the agenda of the previous Council. One applicant spoke at the meeting and told of everything he had done since his appointment. It as an excellent resume but the problem is that resumes are usually presented to an employer or commission before they are appointed and are used by the employer or commission to vet the applicants. I do not believe any of the applicants volunteered by themselves to join the Board, but they were recruited. While others who have waited to be interviewed for the positions were completely ignored. No applicant was vetted in any way by the complete Town Council. If you volunteer for boards or commissions, you must have confidence in the process. The actions of The Town Council put that confidence back in that process.
Win Hames
Narragansett
