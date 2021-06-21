To the Editor:
I have voted over 70 years in presidential elections. As you know, this past election was the most unusual, erratic one I have ever experienced, to say the least! I am an independent (leaning toward the Republican Party, but not in every time I vote, as I vote for the person’s credentials, record, views for improvements in future goals, relations with people in serving, etc., and not specifically for one party).
I did believe Donald Trump would do his best to improve us as a nation. He did accomplish many worthy deeds, some of which were not reported, no thanks to news media, but hopefully will be known in history. Since he was replaced and there seems to be investigations taking place to keep slinging “dirt” constantly at our ex-president, I have this to say about candidates who want this crucial and hardest job as U.S. president, which causes so much controversy and division. I want to propose to our political establishment, courts, government and elections personnel that all presidential candidates be required to have held a political office in our U.S. government to qualify for leading our country. This requirement should be mandated!
There should be a movement ongoing toward this mandate. Agree? (Mr. Trump was and is too overly involved in financial endeavors to strictly run a country, as well!) I won’t be around to see if this idea will be fruitful in happening, but I hope for your sakes the mandates will be in effect, as we certainly should not go through the torments we experienced again!
Lorraine Seeley
Westerly
