To the Editor:
Planning in Charlestown is not, and should not be, a haphazard affair. The Commission is charged under state law with ensuring the orderly and environmentally sound growth of Charlestown. Their task is to assure that development is responsible, ensuring the health, safety, and welfare of the town’s residents; protecting its natural resources, including the groundwater, rivers, ponds, forests, coastal areas, and dark skies; and safeguarding the town’s history and character. Protecting these interests requires a strong Planning Commission committed to that. The following candidates, endorsed by the Charlestown Citizens Alliance (CCA), are exceptional and committed to preserving Charlestown’s character.
Ruth Platner, Chair, works tirelessly and has in-depth knowledge in various areas of planning. She led the successful fights against attempts to take large quantities of water from our aquifer for a power plant in Burrillville; against a high-speed rail line that would have cut into villages, farms and housing in north Charlestown; and against a Dollar General chain store that would have had negative impact on local small businesses and the character of our town.
As a Commission member I, too, was instrumental in these efforts. I feel strongly that it takes knowledge and fortitude to prevent unsuitable development. I am not opposed to, and even welcome, attractive small businesses but few have presented themselves. I champion protecting our resources.
Also serving on the Commission and running for re-election is Gordon Foer who is extremely knowledgeable and committed to orderly development
New candidate Peter Mahony has extensive planning knowledge and experience dealing with various types of development and has spent many years in Charlestown. He will be a tremendous asset on the Commission.
None of these candidates has any personal gain to be had other than living in a beautiful, peaceful, wonderful place that offers what most people enjoy and is why they chose to live in Charlestown rather anywhere else. They are committed to volunteering their time to keep Charlestown special.
They have important work to do. A good deal of the Commission’s work involves the subdivision of land for development, commercial or residential undergoing several stages of review - pre-application meeting , master plan meeting, preliminary plan and final plan meetings. Applicants assert their rights to subdivide and develop properties, and the task of the Planning Commission is to assure that any development is compatible with the town’s Comprehensive Plan and done in accordance with state and local regulations. We all depend on wells and septic systems for clean drinking water and efficient waste removal which also keeps our taxes low. Preserving important land as open space is also generally cost-effective because too much development brings with it the cost of roads, town services, and the like. Open space also attracts tourism dollars improving the town’s economy, provides recreation for its residents, habitat for wildlife, and more.
These candidates, as am I, are endorsed by CCA. Please vote for all four candidates on November 3.
Frances Topping
Charlestown
The author is Vice Chair of the Planning Commission and
a candidate for re-election, endorsed by CCA (charlestowncitizens.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.