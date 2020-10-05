To the Editor:
I am writing in response to a letter to the editor written by Meg Rogers and Dr. Phil Cote in last week’s paper. The letter implies that I sold my vote on an ordinance in exchange for a campaign contribution. This is false and defamatory.
The writers acknowledged that there is nothing illegal about receiving campaign contributions, they acknowledged that I properly disclosed the donation with campaign finance and further write that the vote in question passed unanimously, 5-0. This Ordinance was supported by all members of the Town Council because it made rules consistent for all liquor stores in town.
I did not speak to either business about my vote on this issue. Since all 5 councilors supported this Ordinance, it’s interesting that the focus of the letter is on the two councilors running for reelection who have voted against the library’s move to the Gilbane building. It should be noted that the writers are supporters of the Gilbane Library.
While the writers have First Amendment rights to criticize my positions the First Amendment does not protect against false and defamatory statements. I understand and expect that citizens will use their voices to speak out for and against my positions at Town Meetings, in the paper and on social media. People donate money to candidates they trust, respect and when they agree with their platforms. I have been an advocate for small business since elected nearly four years ago and appreciate their support.
Letters like these are examples of the nastiness that has corroded politics. It is time to stop. It is not appropriate to suggest without any evidence that a vote was bought. I request a public apology .
Jill Lawler
President Pro Tem, Narragansett Town Council
