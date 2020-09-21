To the Editor:
Richard Lema, Matt Mannix and Jill Lawler-- You need to pay a visit to the Maury Loontjens Library to assess the damage done by your draconian cuts that slashed the library budget two years in a row. I have watched what this has done to our library and more importantly the staff.
The staff is as professional and friendly as ever, although I fail to understand how it is possible given the umbrella under which they are living; the loss of two full time employees, the inability to renew subscriptions for periodicals and magazines and the inability to purchase new books due to budget constraints initiated by the three of you. The stress to manage their work with an upbeat attitude must be enormous as they wait if the next shoe will drop. I can only imagine what is left in the budget for their expenses, salaries and benefits, yet the staff stays loyal to the library and the community they serve. These are real people who have been deeply affected by the uncaring concern of Mannix, Lawler and Lema for their welfare. Try having your household budget cut two years in a row.
At the very least, go to the library, look them in the eye and ask them how they are doing. I urge you, as a decent human being who cares about his/her neighbor to walk through the door. Take out a book.
Jill Lawlor’s suggestion to renovate the existing building is meritless. What does she suggest happen to the staff while the building is being renovated? Kick them out and go on unemployment?
This situation has riled me long enough. Pay attention Narragansett voters, uncaring politicians are at your doorstep! Look for the politicians who support moving the library to the Belmont building, no interruption of service and no interruption for staff and those politicians who will restore dignity to our town council. Look for the ones who listen to the people they serve and care about democracy. Look for ones who will be transparent and honest. You know who they are.
Jesse Pugh won’t be on a scheduled family vacation this November. In 2018 he was the top vote getter for the town council but the Presidency was snatched from him in his absence. He will be there in person this time to acknowledge his win!
Jane McCarthy
Narragansett
