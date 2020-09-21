To the Editor:
I’m running for the Narragansett School Committee because our schools are good, but they’re not excellent.
Let’s face it. When our high school’s four-year graduation rate is only 85.8 percent--the second lowest in South County--and just 40 percent of our middle schoolers are proficient in math—also the second lowest in South County— there’s room for improvement.
Narragansett is a prosperous and privileged community. Among Rhode Island’s cities and towns, we rank sixth in per capita income and fourth in educational attainment—far outpacing our South County neighbors. Yet, the sad fact remains, when you look at the data, these less affluent, less educated communities educate their children better than we educate ours.
There’s no excuse. We can do better. We must do better. Our kids—and our taxpayers—deserve nothing less than excellence in education.
An excellent education is equitable, inclusive, and rigorous. It treats the child as something more than a datapoint on a spreadsheet and identifies the child’s potential in terms much nobler than its prospective contribution to the labor force. It respects the inherent dignity of the whole child and fosters a culture of equality and opportunity to nurture it. It appreciates that challenging a child to push themselves beyond their intellectual comfort zone is a mark of respect, and that accommodating their minimum effort is not. It understands that the arts, humanities, and civics are as important as science, technology, and math, because while the latter may equip us to live efficient and materially productive lives, the former empower us to live intentional and meaningful ones.
We live in turbulent times. Yet, turbulent times can also be transformative times. We must seize this moment as an opportunity to change, to grow, to build something new and better. We must commit ourselves to the course of progress and achievement and resist the temptation to seek comfort in the familiar and predictable. The time for change is now.
If elected to the Narragansett School Committee, I pledge to be an agent of this change—an agent of change, but not a disruptor. Meaningful, positive change is deliberate, transparent, and respectful; it is the fruit of negotiation, compromise, and consensus. It is the manifestation of a communal effort by publicly interested citizens, not the sheer will of one faction’s simple majority.
As a concerned parent of a third grader and a seventh grader, I have the motivation to serve. As an educator, I have the passion to serve. As a former school committee member (Chariho, 2000-2004), I have the experience to serve.
I humbly and respectfully seek the support of Narragansett’s voters at the general election on November 3rd.
Matt Ulricksen
Candidate for Narragansett School Committee
