To the Editor:
I am addressing the gentleman whose letter in the Chariho times was titled “Difficulty dealing with the facts”. Here are some facts for you and the readers. President elect Biden did suffer 2 brain aneurysms in 1999. He also totally changed his lifestyle so it wouldn’t happen again. Diet, exercise etc, and he’s been fine.
Mr. Biden also struggled with a speech impediment since childhood-stuttering. He has overcome this disability with much success (he’s President for starters!)
He’s not anxious or incompetent, he has overcome a stammer and because of this he sometimes appears to stumble or stop for a second. The first debate where
Mr. Trump constantly spoke out of turn showed Mr. Biden’s true strength. He only stumbled a few times under Trump’s barrage of rude taunts and misinformation.
Mr. Biden remained a gentleman and attempted to keep the debate civil.
Mr. Biden also had 4 years worth of Trump’s blunders for his arsenal yet he kept to the subject at hand and the topics important to the people of this nation.
I also don’t believe you have the clairvoyant ability to predict Mr. Biden’s time in office or what will occur in that time. His Vice-President elect Kamala Harris clearly has a great relationship with Mr. Biden. They both can be judged by their experience and their good character. Both have been transparent and have eagerly shared their future plans for our country with the public. They are intelligent, articulate and ready to work with dealing on our country’s issues. More importantly they are working for us, not for self profit or gain as Mr. Trump did. His only concern was what’s in it for me (moneywise or for self grandeur.)
As you read this Mr. Trump is busy wreaking havoc in as many directions as possible before the new President steps in-clearly to make it a rough transition (which also weakens our democracy!) Trump lost by a “landslide” to use his own terms. Yet he still continues to incite unrest in his followers by claiming the election was fraudulent. This undermines a fair and legal election done partly through the mail due to the Covid crisis. Joe Biden became the first presidential candidate in US history to surpass 80 million votes.
Recently Mr. Trump has allowed migratory birds to be killed by relaxing a law protecting them. He also just allowed drilling rights in Alaska’s Arctic Wildlife refuge. He pardoned a man who openly lied to the FBI. And he just fired his defense secretary, which weakens our national security. This is just the tip of the iceberg, he still has two months to be vindictive at everyone’s expense, including helpless animals. This is Donald Trump’s character.
You stated you wouldn’t vote for a 78 year old man yet at 80 you speak clearly and coherently. Now examine Mr. Biden’s character, now that you know he has overcome a stutter and speaks openly in the public on a daily basis. He has said he will support all Republicans and Democrats alike. Mr. Trump will never say that, he’d rather keep them fighting instead of working together. That’s his character! I think the right man won. We need to support this new president in every way we can so he can begin to help our country back onto it’s feet. Thank you to everyone who came out to vote, our democracy does work!
Corinne Adams
Narragansett,
