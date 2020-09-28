To the Editor:
The Town of Narragansett voting residents have consequential decisions to make as we elect a new Town Council in the Nov.3rd General Election. I am taking this opportunity to recommend Susan Cicilline Buonanno for your consideration in that election.
I have known Susan as a student,parent, teacher, school principal and as a member of the Narragansett School Committee( on which we served together) and as a member and President of the Narragansett Town Council. Susan has devoted her talents and energies unselfishly to the Town of Narragansett during the past 20 years. She is a born leader and problem solver. Susan comprehends complex issues, works tirelessly to gather information from all stakeholders, listens to all concerns and puts together enforceable solutions. Susan's greatest asset is her ability to stay positive. During this climate of division, bitterness and anger we need to elect a leader like Susan to the Narragansett Town Council. She has a strong commitment to making our town a model community with excellent fiscal policy and growth potential. I have watched Susan tackle issues in an investigative, positive way that is inclusive and intelligent.
We are fortunate that Susan has decided to return to the public arena because she has what it takes: knowledge, practice, excellent intrapersonal skills and a great sense of humor. Let's elect Susan Cicilline Buonanno to serve once again on the Narragansett Town Council and allow her to implement the plans she originated. I do not know a more devoted public servant. Her love for the Town of Narragansett is palpable. Please consider supporting her on Nov. 3rd.
Ann Masterson
Narragansett
