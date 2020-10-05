To the Editor:
Regarding Narragansett’s main current issue - what to do with the library - I found Gail Scowcroft’s 9/18/20 letter to the Times editor very thoughtful. She singled out a variety of questionable assumptions and vague estimates concerning moving the library from its current spot to the former Belmont/IGA Market. That transition seems to have the support of an apparent multitude of well-read Pier voters.
However, the Narragansett populace has a poor record in picking winners. Recall the misguided 1950s project to build a 4200-foot breakwater in front of the Narragansett Town Beach (as at Sand Hill Cove) to protect the downtown from further hurricanes. The fearful taxpayers went for that crazy Army Corps of Engineers scheme overwhelmingly. Fortunately, Royal Little took a little time off from creating the world’s first conglomerate to convince the U.S. Senate and later the taxpayers (who reviled Little at first for interference) that the beach was sacrosanct. Town Beach surfers as well as its sunbathers ought to erect a statue of Mr. Little (who also left a half-million dollars for the town’s benefit).
Soon thereafter, a broad Narragansett majority (3-1) supported an application to secure readily available federal urban renewal funds. The town’s residents quickly approved a comprehensive plan to construct Pier Village as a vibrant, upscale residential space, but also with a commercial emphasis to attract tourist business.
However, when the elaborate redevelopment plan was offered to the builder market, only one company made a bid - Gilbane. At that point, the town could have, and probably should have, withdrawn the proposal, perhaps adopting a more measured approach. But conversely, with tremendous support from the taxpayers, Narragansett moved full-steam ahead with the unfortunate results we are all familiar with.
Perhaps I am taking this subject somewhat personally. My father, John W. Miller, purchased the virtually bankrupt second Narragansett Pier Casino - an elegant but failed private club - in the early Thirties, and converted it into a highly successful public dance hall. His enterprise is frequently credited with keeping Narragansett’s economy alive during The Great Depression.
Sadly, the new Casino burned down on May 29, 1956. Miller, - then almost 70 - offered the property to the town for $40,000, a price judged fair and attractive by the Pier’s leading financial people. Despite the expert endorsements, however, the Narragansett taxpayers, who had benefited from prior tourist traffic, voted against the purchase proposal by 62%. Subsequently, a generous group of public-spirited, caring and wealthy town residents combined and bought the land for $40,000, forestalling the erection of a gasoline station on the site. The group then gave the land to the Town of Narragansett, but stipulated that the property could never be built on (an understandable caution based on past town behavior).
While I remain grateful to the donors’ magnanimous gift of the Casino land to the Town, saving the seawall from a gas station, I cannot help considering that for the original $40,000 offer that the taxpayers disdained, Narragansett could have retained that magnificent oceanfront panorama with some kind of well-designed tasteful attraction where the sterile open lot now stands.
And now we are about to undertake another extremely expensive conversion project for the library, based on uncertain data and without full consideration of options. When Pier Village was originally conceived, it incorporated a great deal of research and expert advice and all those elements that combine for responsible town planning. At the core of such projects (as for Pier Village) is the anchor store concept, where central space is occupied usually by the active kind of retail store(s) having the most shopper appeal. Potential customers are attracted inward to the core store(s). and the ancillary shops gain exposure and sales afterwards. This classic design was adopted right from the start in the Pier Village plan, but was compromised when Gilbane misread the economy at the beginning of The Great Recession, cancelling its middle-income residential leases and thereby eroding Belmont/IGA,s base, while its lease was being increased at the same juncture.
Parenthetically, there is good reason the expect that a carefully planned retail store could establish itself at that location and generate income for Narragansett rather than the constant losses the town has sustained. To make that work, the Town would have to be a friendly landlord, accepting “introductory” short-term rents or leases to start, gradually increasing them as the retail begins to flourish. My thought for the location would be a medium-sized hybrid grocer like IGA, but incorporating an assortment of other retail merchandise, such as resort paraphernalia, sweaters, gloves, newspapers, pharmaceuticals, etc.
I have been a Narragansett Library member for many decades. In fact I was a library customer almost as soon as I could write my name. I go back to when the library was a tiny building where the current library parking lot now rests. That original was opposite Elizabeth Wood’s Beachwood Hotel, diagonally across from her father’s massive Peleg Brown Mansion, which is where the current library’s quiet room now sits quietly. I’ve always respected our town library and its helpful and cooperative staff. The Pier Library, of course, will always remain as one of the town’s most important institutions regardless of where it is finally situated.
My basic problem with moving the library to the Belmont block involves the location’s significance. New library advocates insist somewhat thoughtlessly that their scheme is the only one that makes sense. But, moving structures indiscriminately around like pieces on a checkerboard doesn’t really work, if you have any respect for planning rather than just going about matters willy-nilly.
And, if the haphazard library proprosal were enacted, what would the Town have achieved? Not much. Of course, library cardholders would have fancy new quarters, but taxpayers would have sacrificed a prime property and central location that in time could generate substantial income for the retail store, the ancillary shops, and the town itself.
Transferring the library to the pivotal Belmont/IGA space makes very little sense. Not only have you given up the anchor space, but the displacement moves the library to a space where it doesn’t need to be. Keep in mind that virtually every city and town in the U.S. has its own library. So, essentially tourists will not be coming to Narragansett for its library, because they already have one at home.
I believe that what Narragansett needs to do for its aggrieved library members is install new stacks in the current large meeting room, roughly doubling the library’s book count. And then move large library meetings to the Narragansett Community Center (or some other place) as Gail Scowcroft suggested.
John W. Miller Jr.
Narragansett
