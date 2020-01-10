To the Editor:
January is National Mentoring Month! The South Kingstown CARES Mentor Program is actively seeking to pair caring, committed adult mentors with school-aged children in South Kingstown.
Mentoring is an opportunity to transform children’s lives and our community for the better. Mentors engage in a motivational and supportive relationship to help students grow into confident and successful adults. Mentoring is a strategy to prevent youth apathy, substance abuse, recurring behavior problems, school absenteeism and other factors limiting children’s prospects for success. It is a positive approach to strengthen our community by endeavoring to influence the lives of children. Students who meet regularly with their mentors are 52% less likely than their peers to skip a day of school and 37% less likely to skip a class. (Public/Private Ventures Study of Big Brothers, Big Sisters) Mentored youth maintain better attitudes toward school. (The Role of Risk, 2013) The National Mentoring Partnership reports that 81% of students with mentors are more likely to participate regularly in sports or extracurricular activities, 78% are more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities, and 130% are more than twice as likely to say that they held a leadership position in a club or sports team.
Mentoring helps teach students to become active community members and reach their full potential. If you are inspired to become a mentor one hour a week during the school year, please call the CARES office, 360-1304 or complete an application online at skcares.org. You may see the reminder banner posted at Belmont’s Market this month!
Debra Zepp,
SK CARES Mentor Coordinator
