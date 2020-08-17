To the Editor:
I’ve been doing small classes at the Narragansett Library for around 20 years. Mostly for children, I teach cartooning and toy collecting. It sort of branched into Harry Potter and then that reached into Adult Harry Potter classes. It was received very well and up until the Pandemic I had 5 full classes. Surprisingly adults wanted the same treatment as the kids: “show and tells” of magical toys and props (some that might shoot water at the audience or even jump out at you!) I gave fair warning in case the giant spider might not be to your liking, lots of trivia, (wow-everybody loves to be tested by trivia), with a special prize going to the winner. Also lots of prizes and little goodies went to all who attended and we ended with a Potter style treat-usually Butterbeer (cream soda on butterscotch ice-cream.)
Well the pandemic put a crimp on the classes so I came up with the idea of randomly picking and sending some of the Potter fans a magical care-package. The two ladies in charge, Patti Awkwright, head librarian, and Marilyn Sherman, in charge of adult classes okayed my idea. Then I had a ball making up the 15 owl post packages. Inside were Hogwart’s portraits in old frames from thrift shops, a Chudley Cannon poster, a faux chocolate frog, Lily Potter’s lost letter, a package of magical (dangerous) seeds, a key to a magical establishment, a rubber duck (Arthur Weaslley just couldn’t see it’s function), leprechaun gold, a toy from Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes and a lot more-over 15 items!
This was a randomly picked secret give away and the winners didn’t know they won until I called them or showed up in front of their home. It was done safely, the packages wrapped for over 2 weeks, I wore a mask and gloves and stayed back 6 feet! The smiles and shocked surprise on everyone’s faces was the best pay off ever. It was fun and I think a great way to keep the library patrons interested in the Potter fandom since we can’t have a real class for a while!
Congratulations to the winners! I hope everyone is doing well and you might even be in the next Harry Potter loot crate surprise giveaway! (Keep reading fans!)
Corinne Adams
Narragansett
