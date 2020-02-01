To the Editor:
Is anyone else incredulous that a seventeen year-old school dropout from Sweden who has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome is allowed to scold world and business leaders at the United Nations in New York and the G8 Summit in Switzerland about “climate change”? Asperger’s is a developmental disorder characterized by significant difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication, along with restricted and repetitive patterns of behavior and interests.
Nevertheless, thanks to social media and the gullibility of the millennial generation and elementary and high school students, Greta Thunberg is a celebrity.
Those us old fossils remember there were dire predictions before of impending environmental disaster. In 1968 a book titled “The Population Bomb” by doomsayer Paul Ehrlich and his wife was a best seller. They predicted worldwide famine in the 1970s and 1980s due to the Earth’s population, growing by 95 million people a year, thereby rapidly depleting the planet’s resources, resulting in famine, global warming, acid rain, and other major problems.
On June 29, 1989 a United Nations “senior environmental expert”, Peter James Spielman, predicted “entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000”.
Now the name of the tune has changed to “climate change” but the lyrics are pretty much the same. We who choose not to dance to the music are called “deniers” of “scientific fact”. The only fact is that computer models are not science; they are mathematical exercises.
But, isn’t it scientific consensus that climate change is real and those who chose to ignore it are “flat-earthers”? Ironically, at one time the scientific consensus was that the Earth was indeed flat. It was also “fact” that the universe revolved around planet Earth. Until, that is, Polish mathematician Nicolaus Copernicus dared to suggest that our planet revolved around the sun. The Church banned his book in 1616 because he dared challenge “scientific fact”.
Here in Rhode Island Governor Raimondo in her annual state of the state address said that she would issue an executive order requiring 100% of electric power be supplied by “renewable sources” by 2030. I suppose she means wind and solar. Hydroelectric is apparently off the table because it may harm fish. She wants to eliminate fossil fuel energy by decree.
Of course, Raimondo did not address how those of us who rely on natural gas or number 2 heating oil are supposed to heat or homes and cook our food. Is she going to ban wood stoves and fireplaces, too? How are all those neat, environmentally friendly electric cars and trucks to be powered when all the fossil-fueled and nuclear energy plants are shut down?
I guess the governor’s plan is to dot the state’s landscape with giant windmills and acre upon acre of solar panels. Land which would be needed to reach her goal of “more affordable housing”
I am waiting to find out where our electricity is coming from when “the sun don’t shine and the wind don’t blow”.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
