To the Editor:
A lot of fellow Narragansett taxpayers are scratching their heads as to why a shell of a building was bought by the prior Town Council with the ever present risk of a rising sea! Shouldn’t that Council’s real estate person have researched this prior to casting a vote to buy? What experts were consulted before purchasing? Let’s see their reports!
This has turned into close to a SEVEN million dollar fiasco! (Around THREE million dollars to buy it! Around a MILLION dollar surplus that the Library Board is hoarding and won’t give back! And the lawsuits to prevent a THREE million recoupment by the Town!.....Totaling around SEVEN million dollars of Narragansett taxpayers’ money!)
What causes such behavior?
Carl Ehmann
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.