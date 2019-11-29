To the Editor:
During the season, you know this one, which from time to time, we complain about how busy we are and how much there is to do, I am finding my mantra changing daily. I live by my family moto, which is Live More, Work Less. It sounds a bit selfish, and it is, but nonetheless, it serves me well. On a day to day basis, this is not always easy, and spreading myself thin, has had its drawbacks. This leads to another mantra, Self-Care. I take a special kind of pride in self-care. Having chosen to be single mom to 4 children, requires it, so back to the Season…..
Last night I was reminded of what is likely my second most favorite mantra, the Attitude of Gratitude .
Kids returning from school with all kinds of … Guess what mom… and look what I did. Reminds me of the village it takes, but also how sometimes, we forget, myself included, to show Gratitude. Studies show, what I know from experience, that when we share our gratitude with others it enhances our lives. I have adopted this practice long ago, and it has ebbed and flowed with the years of my life. I realized how much it impacted my life, in small ways.
Several years ago, when I thought I had hit my deepest darkest days, I began a daily ritual, to begin my day and end my day in reflections of gratitude. It was not so easy, waking up some mornings trying to be grateful, after a sleepless night of crying babies, or changing bed sheets 3 times. I persisted and it got easier, even on some difficult days I was grateful I woke up that morning.
During the first years of motherhood, the drop off and pick up at daycare was my most dreaded event. An infant, 1-year-old and 2-year-old and bags of stuff. Juggling the 2 youngest on each hip while instruction the 2-year-old to keep 2 hands on the car, while we all got ready to walk into the day care together. I would drop each child to their respective classroom and teacher, and remind myself to say thank you at drop off and pick up, even while remembering, to update on any sleep, eating or health issues. Sometimes, it slipped me and I began to notice. More recently I recognize my coffee shop staff daily when picking up my online order paid online, with essentially no human contact. I make a point to yell loudly, ‘Thank you’, as I pick up and leave the busy coffee shop.
Reminding my children to say please and thank you is not enough, I often times find myself explaining why. Hoping they too will find the joy in not only our love and forgiveness of each other but also our gratitude. Life can be hard sometimes, and children often times miss those opportunities to see the good in others, turn the blind eye, or find the silver lining. These are the most moving things that I can be grateful for. Without going into an unending list of things I want to publicly say I am grateful for, I would like to share some of the good ones.
These are the things that I am grateful for, even if they seem odd, the outcome has enriched my life in ways I can’t explain. Some may seem common, nonetheless, I feel empowered stating them.
I am grateful for….
The community of Narragansett, which has provided me a community of resources in my education, nature, friendships and struggles.
The teachers in all my experiences, not just in classroom and on sports fields, but also in Libraries and part time jobs that shaped my desire for more than I had.
The YMCA for its values that I hold dear. Having been a member of the South County Y for more than half my life; learning how to swim in the Cranston Y; and having my earliest childhood memory at Camp Fuller, the YMCA has shaped me more than any other single organization.
My first choice of college that rejected me, sending me to my second choice, which should have been my first choice all along.
The casual encounters with people of whose names I never knew, but in some ways enriched my life or that of my children.
The friend of the friend who found the 3x5 index card hanging on a job board in 1992 that would change my life.
The students who were once a thorn in my side, who show up in my life 5, 10, 15 years later and say ‘I’m sorry, or thank you’.
The too many doors that have been closed on my face, and forced me to look for a new path.
My catholic upbringing, or maybe better described indoctrination, which left me to think as I left for college, if you weren’t catholic you were atheist. My first year in university in WDC I found out through weekly field trips that was wrong. I changed my way of thinking permanently at the age of 18.
My parents and other family members who made sure if we wanted something, we had to work hard for it. Paying for college, graduate school and other adventures in my life, has made them all the more meaningful for me.
My Italian heritage for the simple joys of food, family and friends. La Vita Bella!
My 50th birthday, spending the whole weekend in my bed, as sick as I had ever been. I am blessed with overall good health and was grateful for that reminder.
My first job in politics, Senator John Chaffee 1990, helped me understand that I couldn’t save the world as I knew it, but perhaps a better place to start, not in the halls of congress but rather the halls of high school.
The substitute teacher who gave my son a shining day when the doom and gloom plagued him.
The mental health worker who talked my son through his depression, and even helped him to find happiness again.
The therapists who politely declined to provide therapy to my daughter, knowing they were not the right fit, and saving me time to help get the right service for my daughter.
The friends and neighbors, near and far who make a simple or grand gesture at just the right time; brings tears to my eyes just remembering some of them.
All the special people in the world who don’t fit the mold, I am encouraged daily that my life has turned out ok. Thank you.
Gina Giramma
Narragansett
