To the Editor:
More than 500 Rhode Island households in need of warmth last winter received assistance thanks to those who donated to the Good Neighbor Energy Fund. Now, with the arrival of colder winter temperatures once again, even more Rhode Island families in financial difficulty due to a loss of a job or unexpected medical expenses are in desperate need of assistance with the payment of their heating bills.
The Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund, sponsored by the energy service providers in the state and administered by United Way Rhode Island, is often the last resort for families who are in need of a little help to get through a tough time. Unfortunately, the Fund is once again seeing a rise in the number of requests for energy assistance. In fact, we expect the urgency of need to continue to escalate throughout the rest of the winter and into the spring. With this in mind, those looking for help should visit the nearest Community Action Program (CAP) agency or call the United Way 2-1-1 information line.
To help us satisfy the more than 750 requests for heating assistance anticipated this winter alone, I appeal to everyone in Rhode Island to join the sponsoring energy companies to “Warm Thy Neighbor.” Energy customers can donate by using the yellow Good Neighbor Energy Fund donation envelopes found as an insert in their monthly utility bills, by credit card at www.rhodeislandgoodneighbor.org or by making a check payable to “Good Neighbor Energy Fund” and send it c/o United Way Rhode Island, 50 Valley Street, Providence, RI 02909-2459.
On behalf of all those families in need, thank you.
Mr. Terry Sobolewski
Chairperson, 2020 Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund
President, National Grid Rhode Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.