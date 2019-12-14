To the Editor:
Let’s call the Narragansett Town Council Majority actions about our library what they are, part of a continuing plan for Narragansett to become a playground for wealthy summer residents and low cost environment for landlords and businesses at the expense of year round residents, especially you families who either live here or want to move here. By keeping taxes low the Town Council Majority maintains high cost homes and rental properties, discouraging young families who are priced out of the market. The dozen or so $1 Million house and condo sales in the Pier Area in the past two years, buildings that sit empty for most of the year, attests to this trend. Declining school enrollments will result in lower taxes as will a financially crippled library that can’t attract the best qualified staff due to low compensation and lack of pensions. Narragansett Teacher, Fire, Police and Town Hall salaries and pensions will eventually follow.
Past Town Council actions to deny Narragansett pensions to library employees is a back door, back-handed slap at the inability of the Town Council majority to influence our independent Library Board’s decisions. There is a reason for this separation, which those who study history and modern politics know well. The last thing a free thinking citizenry needs is a library where politicians can influence (a.k.a. censor) book selections, program offerings and staffing decisions. The same protection is offered to school systems for the same good reason.
Additionally, the Town Council Majority has abrogated it’s fiscal responsibility both to town voters and the Library Board. Taking away staff pensions with the understanding that the library budget would be at the previous year’s level allowed the Library Board to essentially fund library staff pensions with state money. By cutting the library’s operating budget and losing $181,000 in state reimbursement Mannix, Lawler and Lema have invited other towns to receive additional funds for their state aid and capital projects at Narragansett Taxpayer expense. Tiverton, Providence and a host of other cities and towns thank you.
This Town Council Majority, like the current resident of the White House, will not change its behavior. Voters have the ability to change the future direction of Narragansett next November. Until then we have Lawsuits, Protests, Speaking at Town Council Meetings and Letters to the Editor.
David J. Ruede
Narragansett
