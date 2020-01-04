To the Editor:
Supporters of the Second Amendment and the anti-gun crowd agree that mentally disturbed individuals–especially those unable to discern right from wrong–should not be able to buy or possess a firearm.
The recent tragic shooting at an assisted living facility in Westerly raises the same question: how was a man with a history of treatment for mental illness able to obtain a handgun and carry out the killing of a worker and himself and wounding of two other persons?
Let’s look at the facts. Rhode Island is the only state that requires a seven day waiting period before a buyer can pick up any firearm –handgun, rifle or shotgun. Some gun dealers interpret this to mean seven business days; others seven calendar days. In this case the shooter had to wait this “cooling off” period and yet carried out his deed two days later.
The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives interpret the statute to mean if a legal holiday occurs during the seven days it should not be included. In any case this event illustrates the futility of a waiting period before a firearm can be taken from the seller by a buyer.
During this period a gun dealer submits a background check to the police department in the municipality in which the shop is located. Theoretically, this gives the local authority time to check with the department in which the buyer resides to see if there is any reason to deny the purchase.
In the instant case, the Westerly police chief said his department had several calls for service involving the shooter and he was known to them. The latest of these was in 2018. Presumably, the gun dealer in Hope Valley where the revolver was purchased was not advised on this information or even if the Hopkinton police checked with Westerly.
Perhaps the law should be amended to require that the police in the town where the dealer is located send a request to their colleagues in the town where the buyer resides. A request for information should not take longer than seven days. If the dealer receives no feedback within that waiting period the sale should be allowed to be completed. This would prevent a police chief who believes no one except law enforcement should be allowed to own a gun from stonewalling and preventing a legal sale from occurring.
All gun buyers are also subject to a federal background check on the FBI database known as “NICS”. Before a firearm can be delivered to a buyer the licensed dealer (even in a private sale between individuals) must contact the FBI and get a clearance through NICS.
One of the questions on the federal and state forms a buyer must complete is whether or not he or she has ever been adjudicated as being “mentally defective” or committed to a mental institution. The key words are “adjudicated” and “committed” meaning ordered there by a court or mental health professional. The Westerly shooter reportedly was admitted to Butler Hospital in 2002 as being “homicidal and suicidal”.
Rhode Island, over the objection of advocates for the mentally ill, is one of the last states to provide the names of persons adjudicated as mentally incompetent or under legal guardianship to be reported to NICS. Courts are extremely reluctant to issue such orders. Accordingly, the number of people so deemed by the courts is miniscule.
The problem, of course, is whether a person seeking mental health counseling for, say, depression or anxiety should be stripped of a God-given, unalienable right guaranteed under both federal and state Constitutions as opposed to one deemed to be homicidal or suicidal. How about a veteran suffering from PTSD who goes to the VA hospital or counseling center seeking help? Should they be prohibited from purchasing or owning a firearm?
Those who believe we should live in a risk-free society will most likely answer “yes”. Those of us who believe what the Constitution and Supreme Court say the Second Amendment means will disagree.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.