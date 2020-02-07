To the Editor:
It is time that South County, URI and DOT have a meeting about the traffic situation in southern RI. It involves more than painting the lines at Rt. 108 and Rt. 138, it involves the extending Route 138 to Rt. 95 and creating a northern exit to URI with connection to Rt. 4 and a southern exit connecting to Rt. 1.
This plan would lead to consideration of moderating the congestion in the ancient road that splits the historic Kingston village. While alleviating the flow to Narragansett, it would also broaden the South Kingstown housing development area.
I suggest that the communities form a pack and meet to discuss this plan.
Richard Barker Grant
Kingston
