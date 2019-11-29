To the Editor:
The Narragansett Historical Society has much to be grateful for this year, and we are! We were recognized with awards by two wonderful organizations:
In May, the Middlebridge School (at Hazard Castle) presented us with their Legacy Award for “our work in helping the school create a deep sense of place, home, and history of the Castle.” In presenting the award to us, they said “This organization worked collaboratively with Middlebridge students and staff to raise awareness of the rich history of our grounds and buildings...helped ours to transcribe the diary of Joseph Peace Hazard...and helped us open our school to the public for two educational and historic tours of the castle and grounds.” We were so pleased, not only with the honor of this award, but also with our association with this wonderful group of people and the opportunities they gave us to conduct tours and educational talks there.
In August, the Narragansett Historic District Commission presented us with their Special Achievement in Preservation Award, recognizing us for advancing the cause of historic preservation in Narragansett. We are delighted with this honor and appreciate all of the excellent work this group does in protecting our town’s rich and varied history.
The award-winning Ocean Road 10K Road Race had more runners than ever before in this, their seventh year here, growing steadily in reputation and participation. As their non-profit Narragansett partners, we provided over 20 volunteers for the various non-running needs to support the race, and were rewarded with a much-appreciated check for $11,000! Many thanks to Sue Bush for coordinating our volunteer activities, all of the volunteers, and especially to Matt Gray and Gray Matter Marketing, who so successfully produce this race.
We are working on assessing the iconic “Windmill Building” as a possible future permanent home for us in Narragansett. So far, all input has been positive. This would be a major restoration project, and we will keep you informed as to its status.
Last, but definitely not least, we are so thankful for the support of all of our board members, consulting historians, members, volunteers, supporters and partners. We are especially grateful for the on-going support we have received from Gray Matter Marketing, the Town of Narragansett, Lelia Palmieri, Davitt Design Build, Lila Delman Real Estate International, Friends of the Historic Towers, Moira & Mark Hintsa (Midvale Corporation), RI Foundation/Joseph Ott Fund, The Richards’ Bed & Breakfast, the Coast Guard House, Kristen & Brooke Connell, Paul & Jean Moran, the Murray Family Charitable Foundation, and Belmont Market.
We are very thankful, and wish all a Happy Thanksgiving.
Shirley Eastham, President
Narragansett Historical Society
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.