To the Editor:
The letter in the Wednesday, Oct. 30 edition of The Narragansett Times by Mr. McGuire re: brick and mortar investing versus much needed technology investing in the North Kingstown and Wickford environments could very easily also be referencing the Town of Narragansett and it’s library dilemma and current division of the Town. We all have to think outside of the box. This is our future! Our children’s future!
We already have an award winning Library in our Town. People want more meeting space there. Proposal: Take out all the books and shelving. Reconfigure the space. Have the library books stored elsewhere (like the Elementary School or Community Center) and have them delivered to the Library upon request for pick up. Move the outside restrooms to an area behind the police station in order to have more parking. Also, pave the area where Library sign is for more parking spots. Refurbish the 2nd floor for more meeting areas. We have the talent in our Town to make it a win-Win for all. Let’s not get us in a pickle with new construction and/or continuous change orders whereby the bond is but a drop in the bucket compared to the final cost. If a new tc gets in and are for a new library in Narragansett Pier itself, then that action alone would lead to much more taxes and pension concessions and more of a path to becoming a “belly-up” Town as the waters of the ocean cascade in because of continuous changes to the environment.
Carl Ehmann
Narragansett
