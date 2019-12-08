To the Editor:
Imagine my disappointment and dismay when I recently picked up this newspaper and discovered that the North Kingstown Town Council, on the recommendation of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, had voted in EXECUTIVE SESSION on October 7, 2019 to sue Governor Raimondo and the General Assembly. That lawsuit seeks to repeal a new law signed in May 2019 which states that when the contract of police officers, firefighters, EMTS, teachers, public works staff and town hall staff etc expire, the town, city, school committee cannot arbitrarily cut wages and benefits just because the contract has expired. (Please do not say that would never happen in North Kingstown. Just look at what is happening in Narragansett. They never thought THAT would happen either!) It should be noted that the North Kingstown Town Council voted to SEAL the MINUTES of the Executive Session WHY? As far as I can discover there was no public discussion of this issue regarding joining this lawsuit prior to the meeting held in EXECUTIVE SESSION on October 7. WHY? Inquiring minds would like to know. Why all the secrecy and complete lack of transparency? Why was there NO PUBLIC DISCUSSION?
There was no good reason for North Kingstown to join this lawsuit. The litigation will cost the town thousands of dollars in legal fees which could be better spent elsewhere. This is a total waste of taxpayers’ dollars and a slap in the face to all of our municipal employees, police officers, firefighters, teachers, nurses, town hall employees and many more. All of those employees work very hard for US, the citizens of North Kingstown. Most of them live in town and are our neighbors as well as fellow taxpayers. The idea that their wages and benefits could be arbitrarily slashed by a rogue Town Council or School Committee just because their contract expired is frightening to say the least.
For the reasons stated above I respectfully request that the Town Council reconsider it’s frivolous vote to join a frivolous lawsuit. I further request that the minutes of the October 7, 2019 Executive Session be unsealed and made public.
Thank you for your assistance in this very important matter.
Kathleen Mullen Guarino
North Kingstown
